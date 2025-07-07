Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Mann, Kejriwal to inaugurate 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The plant aims to boost sewage treatment capacity in the region while promoting the circular use of water resources, aligning with the state’s green development agenda

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate a state-of-the-art 15 million gallons per day (MGD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Sector 83, Mohali, on Monday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)
Ahead of the inauguration, state housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reviewed the ongoing preparations on Sunday.

During his visit, Mundian was briefed about the progress and technical features of the project by ACA GMADA Amrinder Singh Malhi, superintending engineer (horticulture wing) Gurjeet Singh, and executive engineer Himanshu. He expressed satisfaction over the readiness and emphasized the plant’s importance in urban waste management and environmental sustainability.

The plant aims to boost sewage treatment capacity in the region while promoting the circular use of water resources, aligning with the state’s green development agenda. Officials said the project would significantly reduce pollution and support cleaner urban living in Mohali.

