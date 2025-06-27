Mann meets NITI Aayog, wants areas bordering Pak to be made war-resilient

The Punjab government on Thursday sought the construction of bunkers for those living in areas near India-Pakistan border and alternate routes for commuting in order to make bordering districts war-resilient. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with member (agriculture) of NITI Aayog Prof Ramesh Chand during a meeting, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a meeting with a delegation of central government think tank NITI Aayog and emphasising on the need to make border districts war-resilient in the wake of the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mann raised this issue along with other matters with the delegation as he sought support to ensure comprehensive development of the state.

During deliberations with the team led by NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and programme director Sanjeet Singh, Mann said it is the high time that the Aayog should generously help the state in preserving its rich legacy in terms of water and agriculture.

He said the state shares 553 km of the international border with Pakistan and six border districts -- Amritsar, Tarn-Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

However, Mann bemoaned that special incentives to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir by the central government had adversely impacted the economy of border districts in Punjab.

Mann said the border districts of Punjab need to be supported on the lines of Himachal, Uttarakhand and J&K.

Seeking a special incentive package for border districts, he batted for establishment of agro food processing zones in each border district of Punjab with a special focus on basmati rice industry and horticultural produce like litchi and others.