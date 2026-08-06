Mann okays free electricity for all gaushalas in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved waiving electricity bills for all gaushalas across the state.

The Punjab chief minister affirmed that the state government was fully sensitive to the concerns of every section of society and committed to taking pro-people decisions. (HT)

The decision will extend the benefit of free power to 152 additional gaushalas, taking the total number to 518.

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Chairing a meeting here, Mann said, “Gaushalas play a key role in addressing the issue of stray cattle across the state. At present, 366 gaushalas are receiving free electricity and now 152 more will be brought under this facility. Not even a single penny will be charged for electricity supplied to them.”

Appreciating the efforts of gaushala management committees, Mann said, “The various gaushalas are efficiently taking care of stray cattle who otherwise could pose a serious threat to human lives by roaming on the roads.”

The chief minister affirmed that the Punjab government was fully sensitive to the concerns of every section of society and committed to taking pro-people decisions. “There is also a need to transform gaushalas on modern lines for efficient management and to effectively tackle the issue of stray animals. The state government will extend every possible support and cooperation for this cause,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Pushes tourism promotion in Kandi region {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pushes tourism promotion in Kandi region {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also chaired a meeting of the Border and Kandi Area Development Board, where he directed officers to make concerted efforts to promote tourism in the Kandi region and accelerate the overall development of these areas.

Mann said due to the negligence of successive state governments, the Kandi region, the semi-hilly area near the Shivalik foothills, lagged behind in the pace of development.

“However, our government has made strenuous efforts to unlock its immense tourism potential and attract visitors to its natural beauty. This region is blessed with abundant natural resources that can draw tourists from across the world,” he said.

He said, “The state government is making strenuous efforts for the development of the border districts as well. The residents of these districts are brave people who have always safeguarded the unity and sovereignty of the country. This land has been blessed by the great Gurus and is inhabited by hardworking and courageous people.”

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