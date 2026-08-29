Mann plays up AAP’s welfare push, targets rivals for ‘ignoring’ Punjab

Highlighting the slew of pro-people measures rolled out by the Aam Aadmi Party government, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that efforts are being made on a war footing to expand the reach of the flagship Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to one crore women beneficiaries across the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a rally at Rayia, in Amritsar, on Friday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a gathering on the occasion of ‘Rakhar Punia’ at Baba Bakala here, Mann said ₹181 crore as three months’ ‘Sanman Rashi’ has been credited into the accounts of 5.30 lakh women, taking the total beneficiary tally to 70.9 lakh. He also launched a scathing attack on opposition parties for “ignoring the interests and well-being of the people of Punjab.”

Under the Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, women from the general category receive ₹1,000 per month, while those belonging to Scheduled Castes receive ₹1,500 monthly.

Without naming anyone, Mann said, “Several modern-day ‘masands’ (religious preachers who later turned corrupt) are holding rallies on this occasion (Rakhar Punia) to mislead the people on the pretext of religion. These culprits are using religion to fool the people of Punjab, but people would not get swayed away by them.” These modern-day ‘masands’ are stooping too low by trying to get sympathy from the people by displaying their wounds after the attack, Mann added.

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{{^usCountry}} People will teach BJP a lesson: CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People will teach BJP a lesson: CM {{/usCountry}}

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Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann said, “Even if the Prime Minister makes a call inquiring about the health of the Akali leaders, they start dreaming about having an alliance with the BJP.” While the AAP is committed to only Punjab, Akali leaders are always bothered about their own interests rather than that of Punjabis or Punjab, the chief minister claimed.

He also said that to “satiate their hunger for power”, the Akali Dal is now “desperate” for an alliance with the BJP. “An Akali-BJP alliance will be without any ideology, and solely aim at grabbing power in the state. But people will not get swayed by the misleading tantrums of these parties and will teach them a befitting lesson in the coming days.

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“The BJP can win from any state, but it should never dream of winning from this land of great Gurus, seers, prophets and martyrs. The people of the state are well aware of the dubious character of the BJP, and they will definitely teach it a lesson,” Mann added. Assembly elections are due in Punjab early next year.

He also alleged that the BJP wants to deprive Punjab of Panjab University, Bhakra Dam, river water and its every legitimate right.

Takes potshots at Cong over infighting

Taking a jibe at the infighting in the Punjab Congress, Mann said, “While they are squabbling for power for their vested political interests, the state government is working tirelessly for the well-being of people.” “The Congress has no vision for the people or the state; their only aim is to plunder wealth by assuming power, but their dream will never get fulfilled. The Congress is a divided house that will collapse due to infighting,” said Mann.

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Later, addressing a a Lok Milni programme at Badmajra village in Mohali, Mann said the AAP govenment’s welfare and development initiatives were rattling the opposition parties.

Mann claimed that the very schemes delivering free electricity, quality education, healthcare and development to the people are now causing pain to those who were in power for decades. While governments changed repeatedly over the last 70 years, the fate of Punjab’s people remained unchanged, but the AAP government is ensuring that public money was now being spent directly on public welfare, he said.

He said that “the opposition’s threats to scrap welfare schemes” after returning to power would not succeed as the people of Punjab would neither give them another opportunity nor allow the schemes benefiting them to be discontinued.

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Mann said the era of traditional parties taking turns in power and shielding each other’s misdeeds is over, as the people have now entrusted AAP with the responsibility of transforming the state. The wise people of Punjab will never forgive the Congress, Akalis and the BJP for their “anti-Punjab stance” and they will be sent to political oblivion in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha polls, he added.

Mann said more than 90% of households in Punjab were receiving free electricity and claimed the government had provided jobs to more than 70,000 youth without corruption. He also said the government had closed toll plazas, saving ₹70 lakh daily, and was spending money on roads and village development.

The chief minister announced ₹50 lakh for development works in Badmajra and said projects worth around ₹1.5 crore were already underway in the village.

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