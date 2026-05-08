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Mann terms SAD opposition to anti-sacrilege law immaterial

During Shukrana Yatra, Punjab CM takes on Shiromani Akali Dal on home turf, claims it’s been reduced to “party of one family,” and accuses BJP of communal politics.

Published on: May 08, 2026 02:48 pm IST
By Vishal Joshi
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the Shiromani Akali Dal’s rejection of the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law is immaterial as the legislation has been welcomed by the Sikh community.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering during his Shukrana Yatra (thanksgiving march) to celebrate the enactment of the anti-sacrilege law, at Kotshamir village in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Addressing a gathering at Kotshamir village in Bathinda, the Akalis’ home turf, on the third day of his four-day Shukrana Yatra to celebrate the recent enactment of the anti-sacrilege law, Mann mocked the SAD leadership for losing electoral ground.

“The SAD is now limited to its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his family members with no support base left on the ground. The SAD is opposing the new legislation because its leadership was involved in such cases,” Mann said.

In his addresses during the roadshow, Mann charged the BJP leadership with trying to play divisive politics in Punjab.

He alleged that incidents of violence in West Bengal soon after the state elections are unique to the BJP’s political design. “The BJP should desist from creating communal division in Punjab. The culture of our state is unique, where Sikhs and Hindus live peacefully and Punjabis share cultural and religious practices without any prejudice,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann terms SAD opposition to anti-sacrilege law immaterial
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann terms SAD opposition to anti-sacrilege law immaterial
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