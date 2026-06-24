Mann urges Punjab’s youth working abroad to return, assures job opportunities

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged youths of the state working abroad to return to their motherland, assuring them that his government will provide regular employment opportunities and make them active partners in the state’s socio-economic progress. Mann handed over appointment letters to 665 newly recruited candidates in PSPCL on Tuesday. (X)

He said his government’s transparent recruitment process in jobs had restored the faith of youth in the system and triggered a reverse migration, with many youngsters now choosing to return to the state from abroad instead of seeking opportunities there.

Mann was addressing a gathering at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 665 newly recruited candidates in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

He said the state had created a record by providing 68,268 government jobs in just four-and-a-half years, completely ending the era of cash-for-jobs and recommendations.

Targeting the previous governments, Mann said due to “malgovernance prevailing during previous political regimes”, many youngsters left Punjab and settled abroad, but now reverse migration had started in the state.

“Now things have changed. This is a new era. I urge the youth to call their friends and relatives living abroad, and tell them not to search for green pastures in foreign lands but to come back to Punjab and get jobs here,” he added.

He said, “The era of cash payments and favouritism has ended in Punjab. Today, youth are getting jobs solely on the basis of merit and eligibility. Government jobs can now be obtained purely on merit and due to the transparent recruitment process adopted by the state government, not even a single appointment has been challenged in court.”

He expressed hope that the newly recruited youth will use their positions to serve the needy and underprivileged sections of society.

CM condoles loss of lives in Lucknow fire tragedy

The chief minister condoled the loss of lives in the Lucknow fire incident that left 15 people, mostly students, dead. “The news of the horrific fire incident at a coaching centre in Lucknow is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. Heartfelt tribute to the promising students who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” Mann said in a post on X.

(With agency inputs)