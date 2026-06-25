Mann video row: At Muktsar rally, Saini targets AAP govt over ‘cover-up’

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday charged his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann with allegedly producing a fake report sourced from an unrecognised forensic laboratory to get a clean chit for religious misconduct. Addressing a rally in Muktsar, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini said it was unfortunate that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is “trying to cover up” the entire episode of a controversial viral video. (sourced)

Addressing a rally in Muktsar, Saini said it was unfortunate that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is “trying to cover up” the entire episode of a controversial viral video.

He alleged that the Mann-led AAP government has been exposed on all fronts, claiming that Punjab could witness development under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘double engine’ model of governance in the next assembly elections.

Saini said that the BJP leadership followed the tenets of Sikh masters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds high regard for the teachings of Sikhism.

“The AAP leadership does not practice what it preaches in governance. The BJP government in Haryana has set an example by becoming the first state to procure all 24 crops produced in Haryana. The BJP has a similar vision for Punjab too for people-centric schemes and projects,” said Saini.

In a scathing attack on the Punjab CM, Saini said that the state is “witnessing comedy and jokes instead of serious public governance”.

“Haryana is showcasing its model of good governance that includes extending financial support to women, providing cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 to families having an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh and compensating farmers if rates of horticulture crops go less than prescribed prices,” he said.

Saini said that his government implemented pre-election promises within the first year of formation in Haryana, whereas the AAP government pushed the pre-poll promises to the last few months of its regime in Punjab.