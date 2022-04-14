Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. He also gave a replica of the famous Golden Temple to him.

Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.

