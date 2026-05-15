Mann, Western Command chief discuss border security, civil- military coordination

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday stressed the need for stronger civil-military coordination in the border state during his meeting with General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh felicitates Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (@westerncomd_IA X)

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During the meeting, both sides focused on expediting ongoing projects in border areas and evolving a coordinated framework to tackle emerging security and humanitarian challenges in the border state.

“Both sides agreed that priority will be accorded to completing all ongoing projects in border areas to further strengthen the operational capability of the armed forces,” an official release said.

Mann said Punjab shares a 550km international border and therefore close civil-military cooperation was crucial for the state.

Discussions on issues related to border management, internal security, youth empowerment, rehabilitation of Agniveers, and land acquisition matters linked to operational preparedness were also held.

Issues related to disaster management, recruitment in the armed forces, and welfare initiatives, including housing projects for serving army personnel and veterans, were also deliberated upon.

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{{^usCountry}} Will erase blot of drugs from Punjab: Mann {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Will erase blot of drugs from Punjab: Mann {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BATALA Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that the Punjab government will erase the “blot of drugs” from the state at any cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BATALA Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that the Punjab government will erase the “blot of drugs” from the state at any cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing an anti-drug awareness programme dedicated to the 38th ‘Gurugaddi Divas’ of Sant Trilochan Das in Batala, Mann said the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign has delivered a blow to the narcotics network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing an anti-drug awareness programme dedicated to the 38th ‘Gurugaddi Divas’ of Sant Trilochan Das in Batala, Mann said the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign has delivered a blow to the narcotics network. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Over 63,707 drug smugglers have been arrested in 437 days since the launch of the campaign, and illegal properties built through drug money are being demolished across the state,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Over 63,707 drug smugglers have been arrested in 437 days since the launch of the campaign, and illegal properties built through drug money are being demolished across the state,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann said the fight against drugs and organised crime had now become a people’s movement, with every citizen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said the fight against drugs and organised crime had now become a people’s movement, with every citizen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted the simultaneous crackdown under the anti-gangster campaign, ongoing welfare measures for women and healthcare, and credited the strict anti-beadbi law enacted by the state government for bringing an end to incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in the state.

Referring to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, Mann said, “This Act will ensure that such unfortunate incidents are prevented in the future.”

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