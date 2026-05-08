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Mann’s statement on blasts: BJP delegation submits complaint against CM

BJP accused Mann and AAP of trying to foment communal trouble in Punjab by making such statements against the saffron party

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Thursday sought registration of a case against chief minister Bhagwant Mann for blaming the saffron party for the twin blasts in the state, claiming he gave Pakistan a point to defend itself when India raises Pak-sponsored terrorism on global forums.

A delegation of senior Punjab BJP leaders, led by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, handed a complaint to a senior police officer at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh.

The party accused Mann and AAP of trying to foment communal trouble in Punjab by making such statements against the BJP.

A delegation of senior Punjab BJP leaders, led by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, handed a complaint to a senior police officer at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh.

The delegation had gone to meet director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, but he deputed special DGP AS Rai to meet them instead, Jakhar claimed.

He said the party was willing to face legal action if any evidence exists against its leaders. However, he added that if the allegations are found baseless, then the CM and other AAP leaders should also be investigated for making what he termed inflammatory and unverified statements.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann’s statement on blasts: BJP delegation submits complaint against CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann’s statement on blasts: BJP delegation submits complaint against CM
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