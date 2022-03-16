Mann’s swearing-in ceremony reunites family with son who ran away 7 years ago

A youngster from Faridkot’s Sher Singh Wala village, who had run away from home seven years ago after a fight, was reunited with his parents after he was found working during the preparations of the swearing-in ceremony of Bhagwant Mann as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Wednesday.

Jaswinder Singh, 26, was reunited with his family members after they came to know about him during police verification. Jaswinder was working with the tent contractor hired for the ceremony. When he failed to produce any identity proof during verification of all the people working at the venue by the district police, his details were sent to Sadiq police station in Faridkot district for confirmation.

Jaswinder’s father Davinder Singh, a daily wage worker, said: “I was not at home when the police first came to ask for verification and someone sent them back telling them he doesn’t live here. Later, when I found out, I contacted the station house officer and our local MLA, Gurdit Singh Sekhon. We rushed to Khatkar Kalan, but on reaching the venue, the police did not let us enter. After some time, they sent me along with policemen and I found my son! He was setting chairs in front of the stage. We came back with him at midnight and our whole village was still up to welcome him. I cannot express how happy I am. It took me a while to recognise him as now he doesn’t wear a turban and has had a haircut,” he said.

“When he was 19, he went for an army recruitment test but failed to clear it. He was disappointed and left home. We tried to find him everywhere and even lodged a missing complaint with the police,” he said.

Jaswinder, who is a matriculate, said that he went to Amritsar after running away from home and worked as a daily wage worker for a few months. “Later, I started working with a contractor who puts up tents at functions, including political gatherings and weddings. I’ve been working with him for more than six years and have been making arrangements at the Khatkar Kalan venue for past five days,” he added.

