Mann’s swearing-in ceremony reunites family with son who ran away 7 years ago
A youngster from Faridkot’s Sher Singh Wala village, who had run away from home seven years ago after a fight, was reunited with his parents after he was found working during the preparations of the swearing-in ceremony of Bhagwant Mann as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Wednesday.
Also read: ‘Punjab di aan, baan aur shaan...’: AAP tweets as Bhagwant Mann takes oath
Jaswinder Singh, 26, was reunited with his family members after they came to know about him during police verification. Jaswinder was working with the tent contractor hired for the ceremony. When he failed to produce any identity proof during verification of all the people working at the venue by the district police, his details were sent to Sadiq police station in Faridkot district for confirmation.
Jaswinder’s father Davinder Singh, a daily wage worker, said: “I was not at home when the police first came to ask for verification and someone sent them back telling them he doesn’t live here. Later, when I found out, I contacted the station house officer and our local MLA, Gurdit Singh Sekhon. We rushed to Khatkar Kalan, but on reaching the venue, the police did not let us enter. After some time, they sent me along with policemen and I found my son! He was setting chairs in front of the stage. We came back with him at midnight and our whole village was still up to welcome him. I cannot express how happy I am. It took me a while to recognise him as now he doesn’t wear a turban and has had a haircut,” he said.
“When he was 19, he went for an army recruitment test but failed to clear it. He was disappointed and left home. We tried to find him everywhere and even lodged a missing complaint with the police,” he said.
Jaswinder, who is a matriculate, said that he went to Amritsar after running away from home and worked as a daily wage worker for a few months. “Later, I started working with a contractor who puts up tents at functions, including political gatherings and weddings. I’ve been working with him for more than six years and have been making arrangements at the Khatkar Kalan venue for past five days,” he added.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics