Manohar Lal Khattar launches Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal and announced the setting up of Atal Park and Smriti Kendra in Gurugram.

At a programme organised on the occasion of Good Governance Day, a magazine ‘Vyavastha Parivartan Se Susashan’ – along with the 2022 official calendar – was also launched.

The chief minister also honoured 78 officers and employees for their commendable work in various fields. On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malviya, the chief minister said after forming the government at the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to celebrate Good Governance Day every year on December 25.

Moving forward in the direction of good governance, the state government has taken various bold decisions in order to strengthen and revive the system, Khattar said.

As an example, the chief minister pointed out that now all the problems of the public are being solved easily through the ‘CM Window’. So far, more than 8.5 lakh issues have been resolved, he added.

The Haryana government has also abolished the practice of remand in the cases of the revenue department. Now, only a maximum of two appeals can be made in this regard. Apart from this, a run-through system has also been implemented to accelerate file work associated with this initiative. With this, the government has abolished the contractual practice for recruitments made in various departments, the chief minister said.

Over 13 lakh cards made under Svamitva Yojana

So far, 13,47,609 Svamitva cards have been made under the Svamitva Yojana in Haryana; out of which about 1.90 lakh have already been distributed.

During Saturday's programme, the Haryana chief minister handed out Svamitva cards to five people. In addition, he interacted with Bhim Singh of Dhaka Gujran village, Darshana Devi of Karnal's Rukhsana village, Dharam Singh of Shahpur Khurd village, and Sudesh Devi of Faridabad's Alipur village and congratulated them on getting the Svamitva card.

The chief minister said steps will be taken to prevent the children in the age group of 5 to 18 years from dropping out and work in this regard has already been initiated in the Mewat district of the state.

Khattar honours departments, officers

The Haryana chief minister on Saturday rewarded officers of the departments of revenue and disaster management and panchayat development and the district administration for commendable work under the Svamitva Yojana.

Similarly, officials of the public works department (PWD) and the HARTON and Haryana engineering works department were also honoured for preparing the portal for agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

Similarly, for commendable performance regarding the emergency response system (Dial-112), officers of the home, health, fire, district administration, school education department, and the Vikalpa Foundation were awarded in recognition of the Super-100 scheme.

