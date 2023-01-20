Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manpreet Badal is a seasoned politician: Hardeep Puri

Published on Jan 20, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said Manpreet Singh Badal, the latest entrant from the Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a mature and seasoned politician.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri handed over appointment letters to new appointees in various central government departments during Rozgar Mela in Ludhiana on Friday(Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
ByRobert Abraham, Ludhiana

Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said Manpreet Singh Badal, the latest entrant from the Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a mature and seasoned politician. Puri was addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana after distributing letters at a Rozgar mela

“People from different political parties are joining BJP. I am personally very happy after the joining of Manpreet Badal. We now have popular faces from Punjab including Captain Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar.”

Puri claimed that people in Punjab are joining BJP after watching the development being done by the saffron party in other states including Uttar Pradesh. Puri claimed that India will be third largest economy of the world by 2030.

