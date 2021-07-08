Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Manpreet meets Rajnath, seeks 2 more sainik schools for Punjab
chandigarh news

Manpreet meets Rajnath, seeks 2 more sainik schools for Punjab

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday met the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to approve two more sainik schools in Punjab, citing the state being the most decorated one in India in terms of military honours and gallantry awards
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Manpreet Singh Badal

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday met the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to approve two more sainik schools in Punjab, citing the state being the most decorated one in India in terms of military honours and gallantry awards.

“Punjab has only one sainik school in Kapurthala. The state seeks two more sainik schools — one in Gurdaspur and the other in Bathinda. States like Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra have two sainik schools each, while Uttar Pradesh has three,” he said.

The Union defence minister assured him of due and adequate action, stating that he personally appreciates the role played by Sikhs and Punjabis in the defence of national security and the defence of India’s social and cultural values.

Manpreet also presented a letter by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to the Union minister, stating that the state government has allocated 40 acres of land at Dalla Gorian in Gurdaspur for the sainik school. However, Punjab desires another sainik school in Bathinda.

Manpreet also sought defence ministry’s approval and clearance for establishing in Bathinda a modern bus terminus, which is adjacent to the Bathinda military cantonment.

Manpreet also invited Rajnath to visit the Punjab War Heroes Memorial and Museum at Amritsar.

