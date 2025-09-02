Mansa, Moga put on alert as Ghaggar, Sutlej swell

The Mansa and Moga district authorities have issued a flood advisory for several villages after a sharp surge in the Ghaggar and Sutlej was recorded due to heavy rain in the catchment areas on Monday. River Ghaggar in Sangrur in spate after heavy rains in the region on Monday. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the water level in the two rivers has risen significantly, and the process to evacuate villagers and livestock from the low-lying areas has commenced.

Agricultural fields in the low-lying areas have been inundated.

According to a report released by the state government on Monday, a total of 163 persons have been moved to flood relief camps in Mansa district, while the Moga administration has shifted 115 villagers to flood relief camps.

Mansa deputy commissioner Navjot Kaur said that there was nothing to panic about, as the administration is keeping an eye on the flood situation in the Ghaggar.

She said the water level in the seasonal Ghaggar river is flowing well below the danger line, but the officials have been alerted and assigned emergency duties in case of floods.

In Mansa, the Sardulgarh subdivision is the most vulnerable to floods, followed by Budladha and Mansa.

DC said that to meet any eventuality of floods, 19 relief camps have been set up in the three subdivisions.

“Government schools have been identified that have been converted into temporary relief facilities. A few villagers from the low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places,” she added.

Heavy rains that lashed Mansa from Sunday night to early morning today inundated several areas.

In Moga, the Dharamkot subdivision, located along the Satluj, is vulnerable to floods.

Moga DC Sagar Setia said that residents of Sanghera, Sherewala, and Bhabho Khurd are being evacuated with their livestock and sent to safer places.

“Water level in Satluj is increasing, but the situation is under control. I undertook a field survey with the teams of experts to find that embankments are intact,” said Setia