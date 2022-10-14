Mansa police gets four-day custody of Moose Wala’s neighbour

Mansa police on Friday got four-day custody of Jagtar Singh, a neighbour of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who is an accused in his murder case. He was arrested from the Amritsar airport on Thursday while he was allegedly trying to flee to Dubai.

Punjab Police had issued a look out circular (LOC) against Jagtar after naming him and his brother, Avtar Singh, as accused in the case on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Avtar and Jagtar live just 200 metres from Moose Wala’s residence in Moosa village and it is suspected that the killers had conducted a recce

through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence.

Police custody of Tinu’s girlfriend extended

Mansa court on Friday also extended the police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu’s alleged girlfriend by four days.

Jatinder Kaur, who is suspected to have helped him flee Mansa police custody, was presented in the court after her five-day police custody ended on Friday. She was arrested from Mumbai airport by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) on Sunday.

Tinu is an accused in Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following his escape, Punjab Police had arrested and sacked the Mansa CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the murder case.

It is being suspected that Tinu has already fled the country.