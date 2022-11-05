March with the spirit of Swadeshi: HP Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

SHIMLA Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed the need to march ahead in the interest of the nation with discipline and the spirit of Swadeshi in life. “If corruption is to be eradicated, then the anti-corruption approach should become a part of the lifestyle”, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Governor presided over the ‘Award Distribution Ceremony’ on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week being observed by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from October 31 to November 6 at the historic Gaiety Theater, Shimla, here today.

Congratulating the participants of various competitions organised by the State Vigilance Department, he said that the suggestions and measures which come up during the programmes of the week should not be limited to this only but, the attitude against anti-corruption should become a part of the lifestyle. He said that we need to be aware of corruption and it should not be a part of etiquette and there was a need to put an end to wrong practices, for which we all should participate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arlekar said that corruption comes from human nature. He said, “From the day we have separated religion from our public life and personal life, we have started getting corrupted as we have misdefined religion.”

He said that religion was not restricted to the system of worship. It was a part of the way of life and conduct. Arlekar said, “Dharma teaches us what to do and what not to do in life.” He stressed making religion a part of life.

Expressing concern over the rapidly spreading corruption in the society, the Governor said that there was a need to plan the measures to stop it from the ‘upper level’. He said that corruption was not limited only to money but was also about character, thinking, conduct, and time also. For this, we need to be disciplined, he added. He said that your discipline also affects others. He especially stressed the responsible officers to further strengthen the departmental image through their good conduct. He said that in ‘Amrit Kaal’, we should move ahead and work with the vision of a corruption-free India. Arlekar called upon the youth to take a pledge to make such programs a part of life against corruption. He said that by adopting discipline and Swadeshi, one could achieve the status of ‘Vishwaguru’. This thinking would prove helpful for India in becoming the ‘economic power’ of the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Governor also released the website of the State Vigilance Department on the occasion. He also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions organized by the department.