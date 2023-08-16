Markanda water inundates standing crops in Kurukshetra villages

Water of the overflowing Markanda river has inundated thousands of acres of the standing crops in several villages located in the low-lying areas of Shahbad sub-division of Kurukshetra district.

Water of the overflowing Markanda river has inundated thousands of acres of the standing crops in several villages located in the low-lying areas of Shahbad sub-division of Kurukshetra district. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flow of water increased in the river following heavy to extremely heavy rains in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, this is the fourth time that the Markanda river has overflowed during this monsoon season.

Several farmers from affected villages claimed that their crops were submerged, and the government did not provide any compensation yet.

Ranjot Singh, a resident of Padlu village of Kurukshetra, said there is a need to build the banks of Markanda river.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the floodwaters have damaged crops on thousands of acres in several villages twice and the government should take steps to construct banks of the river in affected villages and farmers should be given compensation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}