Market committee official held for graft in Haryana’s Karnal

A team of the state vigilance bureau, Karnal, on Monday arrested an auction recorder of the market committee while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in lieu of getting him a licence for selling fodder.

As per the bureau official, the accused has been identified as Raghbir, posted at the Karnal market committee office.

In a statement, inspector Sachin Kumar of the VB said, “The complainant had approached us alleging that the auction recorder was demanding a ₹10,000 bribe to get him a licence. After verifying the facts, a team led by inspector Seema arrested the accused red-handed from his office and recovered the bribe money. During the probe, it has been revealed that the accused was demanding a bribe in the name of the secretary, who is authorised to issue the license. The involvement of the concerned secretary will also be investigated.”

He added that a case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the accused will be produced before the court.

