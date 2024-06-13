Marriage registration now easier in Haryana

Haryana government has expanded the list of officials authorised to act as marriage registrars in the state, in a measure aimed at making the procedure more accessible and efficient for residents. Haryana government has expanded the list of officials authorised to act as marriage registrars in the state, in a measure aimed at making the procedure more accessible and efficient for residents. (STOCK IMAGE)

The newly nominated marriage registrars in rural areas now include the city magistrate, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, block development panchayat officer (BDPO), and gram sachiv. This expansion aims to decentralise the process and bring registration services closer to people, particularly benefiting those in remote and rural regions, an official spokesperson said, adding a notification to this effect has been issued.

This change allows individuals to register their marriages at the local-level through gram sachiv, BDPO, naib tehsildar, tehsildar, and city magistrate.

Previously, only the tehsildar had the authority to register marriages in rural areas.

In urban areas, the designated marriage registrars will now include the joint commissioner, executive officer, secretary of the municipal committee, tehsildar, and naib tehsildar.

The move won’t just make the registration process more convenient but also save time of the applicants. As of now, over 2.45 lakh marriages have been registered on the marriage registration portal https://shaadi.edisha.gov.in/. This includes 12,416 marriages from December 2020 to April 2021, 56,133 in 2021-22, 67,604 in 2022-23, 83,331 in 2023-24, and 26,419 marriages from April 2024 to June 10, 2024.

The Haryana government launched the marriage registration portal in December 2020 as part of its good governance initiative.

The marriage portal has been integrated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra database for real-time updation of marital status.