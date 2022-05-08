Martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house project in Ludhiana: Chain hunger strike enters day 5

The chain hunger strike over delay in the renovation of martyr Sukhdev’s birth place at Naugra entered its fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Descendants of the martyr —Honey Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Mauji and Sunil Thakur, led by Ashok Thapar— joined the hunger strike and condemned the callous attitude of the state government and municipal officials.

Programme officer of ministry of culture (Government of India) Ravindra Sharma inspected the birthplace with department officials and informed the Shaheed Sukhdev Memorial Trust about organising a programme on behalf of the Central government on May 15, the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar.

Under this programme, short dramas, torch marches and colourful programmes will be organised on the martyr’s life.

While praising the Central government for organising a joint programme with the trust, Ashok Thapar, a descendant of the martyr, said Aam Aadmi Party chief minister Bhagwant Mann makes tall claims to establish Punjab like the martyrs dreamt of.