Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh: Chandigarh declares holiday

The Chandigarh administration has declared a holiday on March 23 on account of the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

A notification in this regard was issued by the administration on Tuesday evening.

An official spokesman said March 23 will be observed as a public holiday in all government offices/boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the administration. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had also declared a state holiday on March 23.

New schedule for RLA appointments

In view of the holiday, the applicants who booked their appointments for Wednesday for submission of files at the office of Registering and Licensing Authority, Sector 17, and Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, will be attended to alphabetically from March 24 to 30.

As per the new schedule, applicants whose names start with alphabets “A to C” can visit on March 24, “D to J” on March 25, “K to O” on March 28, “P to R” on March 29 and “S to Z” on March 30. No applicant will be entertained outside this schedule.

