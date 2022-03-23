Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh: Chandigarh declares holiday
chandigarh news

Martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh: Chandigarh declares holiday

A notification declaring March 23 as a holiday on account of the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was issued by the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday evening
Students preparing posters to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at GGDSD College, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has declared a holiday on March 23 on account of the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

A notification in this regard was issued by the administration on Tuesday evening.

An official spokesman said March 23 will be observed as a public holiday in all government offices/boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the administration. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had also declared a state holiday on March 23.

New schedule for RLA appointments

In view of the holiday, the applicants who booked their appointments for Wednesday for submission of files at the office of Registering and Licensing Authority, Sector 17, and Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, will be attended to alphabetically from March 24 to 30.

As per the new schedule, applicants whose names start with alphabets “A to C” can visit on March 24, “D to J” on March 25, “K to O” on March 28, “P to R” on March 29 and “S to Z” on March 30. No applicant will be entertained outside this schedule.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP