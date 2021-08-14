Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Martyrs’ statues in Ludhiana to be beautified
Martyrs’ statues in Ludhiana to be beautified

The project cost for beautification of statues at Jagraon Bridge and installation of the Tricolour is expected to be around 86 lakh; it is expected to be completed in the next two months
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:31 AM IST

The municipal corporation (MC), under the Smart City Mission, has issued work orders to a private contractor for beautification of the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev installed at Jagraon Bridge and for installation of a 100 feet tall national flag near the statues.

The project for beautification of four statues, including those of Mahatma Gandhi near MC Zone-A office, Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass, martyr Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon at DC Office Complex and Kartar Singh Sarabha at Bhai Bala Chowk, at a cost of 84 lakh, will also be commenced shortly.

Conducting the meeting of the technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited at MC Zone D office on Friday, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the project cost for beautification of statues at Jagraon Bridge and installation of the Tricolour was around 86 lakh. The projects are expected to be completed in the next two months.

