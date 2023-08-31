Masked miscreants open fire outside Khanpur resident’s house

Two masked car-borne miscreants opened fire outside the house of a Khanpur village resident during the wee hours on Monday. The duo fired multiple shots at the house’s main entrance before fleeing.

Dehlon police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation following the complaint of the 70-year-old house owner Amarjit Singh.

In his complaint, Amarjit told police that he woke up to the sound of gunshots around 4 am on Tuesday. He stepped out of his house to see a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza car parked outside.

The complainant added that the car had two masked occupants, with the driver allegedly firing at the house’s main entrance. His aide followed and fired three shots at the gate before fleeing. He immediately informed the police.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said he was unable to note the car’s registration number amid the dark.

Amarjit told police that he did suspect anyone he knew of having orchestrated the attack and did not share an enmity with anyone either.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused.

The complainant lives at the Khanpur village residence with his son, while his other son is settled abroad.

The ASI added that the police are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

Gunfire galore

In July, Dehlon police had arrested four people for opening fire at a gurdwara following a clash between two groups over the possession of in the property in Jarkhar village

In July, police had arrested a social worker for allegedly opening fire in the air with his licensed pistol during a celebration after his video went viral on social media.

In May, A spat over watching the Indian Premier League final had turned violent after a retired armyman opened fire targeting his wife, daughter and brother-in-law at Baddowal village of Mullanpur Dakha.

In February, Unidentified miscreants had opened fire outside the residence of former junior world boxing champion Mandeep Kaur in Chakkar village of Hathur.

