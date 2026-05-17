Masked men attempt break-in at Haryana Cong chief’s Narnaul house

Unidentified armed miscreants attempted to break into the ancestral house of Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh in Narnaul during the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the FIR, four to five men with covered faces allegedly entered the premises of the house after scaling a nearby wall. (HT File)

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According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am at the Congress leader’s house located in Shiv Colony on Mahendragarh Road in Narnaul. Police said at the time of the incident, family members of Rao Narendra Singh’s brother, Rao Devender Singh were inside the house.

Narnaul DSP Bharat Bhushan said that an FIR has been registered under Section 330 (house-trespass and house-breaking) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said that police teams were examining the CCTV footage in the locality.

According to the FIR, four to five men with covered faces allegedly entered the premises of the house after scaling a nearby wall. The intruders reportedly first disabled the CCTV system by cutting its wires and then locked the rooms of the house staff from outside before attempting to break open the rear entrance of the house using sharp tools.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the attempted intrusion was foiled after some staff members woke up due to the noise. On noticing suspicious movement outside, they raised an alarm, forcing the armed men to flee from the spot by jumping over the boundary wall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the attempted intrusion was foiled after some staff members woke up due to the noise. On noticing suspicious movement outside, they raised an alarm, forcing the armed men to flee from the spot by jumping over the boundary wall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Family members informed the police shortly after the incident. Police said they recovered broken locks, footprints and broken CCTV wires from the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members informed the police shortly after the incident. Police said they recovered broken locks, footprints and broken CCTV wires from the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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