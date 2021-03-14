Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mason arrested for murdering 45-year-old baker in Chandigarh’s Sector 53
chandigarh news

Mason arrested for murdering 45-year-old baker in Chandigarh’s Sector 53

Was furious with him for having an affair with the same woman whom he had an extra-marital relation with, say police
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 45-year-old baker, found dead in Sector 53 on March 8, was murdered by a mason over a woman they both had extra-marital relations with, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Kamal, alias Komal, 52, was arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday. He hails from Azamgarh district in UP and currently lives in Chandigarh’s Kajheri village.

Police said after the victim, Kedar, who lived on rent in Sector 52 and was a native of Maharaj Ganj, UP, was found dead, his mobile phone records were checked. Further probe revealed that he was having extra-marital relations with a woman, who lived in Adarsh Colony, Sector 54.

When police questioned her, she told them about Kamal and that he had an argument with Kedar on March 7.

Police raided Kamal’s house, but couldn’t find him there and his mobile phone was also switched off. Thereon, a police team went to Uttar Pradesh to trace him and arrested him in Agra on Saturday.

During questioning, he disclosed that he and Kedar were seeing the same woman for which he had confronted him near Bassi Cinema, Phase 2, Mohali, on March 7.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

Furious with Kedar, he conspired to kill him and attacked him near a park in Sector 53 with a stick on March 8. After beating Kedar to death, he fled from the city.

The accused was presented in a court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand. According to police, he doesn’t have any previous criminal record.

He is now facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim is survived by his wife and four children, who stay in UP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP