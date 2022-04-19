Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening
The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit.
The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical. CMC deputy medical superintendent Dr Amit Gulrez said the victims had suffered third degree burns on their face, chest, and legs. The owner of the unit also lives on the first floor of the building, but was evacuated in time.
Panic gripped the area and black plumes of smoke were seen rising from the spot. In videos being circulated on social media, high flames could be seen engulfing the unit. Firefighters say adequate fire arrangements had not been made at the unit.
Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said five fire tenders had been rushed to the spot, and it took around half an hour to bring the flames under control.
Station house officer (SHO), Daresi police station, Rajinderpal Singh, said the police had visited the site and had also visited CMC Hospital, where the accused are being treated. “No complaint has yet been received in the case,” he said.
Blaze breaks out at tavern
It was a close shave for a labourer after a fire broke out at a tavern near Police Colony Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Monday.
The fire broke out at around 9:15 am due to a short circuit in the transformer installed on the backside of the tavern, and the flames quickly spread as the tavern was mostly made of wood and bamboo and steel shed.
A labourer was sleeping inside the unit, but was able to come out at the right time after his colleagues raised the alarm. Air conditioners, and LEDs among other expensive items were gutted. A nearby liquor vend was also damaged due to the high flames. Cars parked near the tavern were removed from the area.
The owner of the unit, Vishal, said that after a short-circuit in the transformer, the flames had spread through the tavern within a few minutes. “ We have suffered a loss of around ₹5 lakh. Fortunately, no casualty or injury was reported,” he added.
High-tension electric wires over the tavern were also got damaged, causing a power outage in Sector 32 among other adjoining areas.
Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee's meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city. A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues. Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across Khanna. With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. The residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot.
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban. His father Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment
The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. Trishla City RWA elects builder as its president Mohali In possibly the first such instance, members of the Residents' Welfare Association of Trishla City, Zirakpur, have elected the builder, Harish Gupta, as its president. The election was held under the supervision of the Zirakpur municipal council.
