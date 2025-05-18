Massive blaze guts over 30 shanties in Gurugram slum

A massive fire gutted more than 30 shanties in a slum area near the Wazirabad village on Saturday afternoon, officials said. People salvage charred belongings from a site where a massive fire erupted at a slum area in Sector-52A near Ardee Mall in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The fire spread rapidly after some mini cooking gas cylinders exploded in the slum located near Wazirabad in Sector 52, and it took around two hours to bring the flames under control, a fire official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread so fast that people did not even get a chance to take out their belongings from the shanties.Initial investigation suggests that a short-circuit in the slum may have triggered the fire, the official said.

“Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the flames after around two hours. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze gutted more than 30 shanties,” Naresh Kumar, a fire officer from Sector 29 fire station, said.