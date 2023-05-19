Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Ludhiana’s Khanna

A massive fire broke out at a godown storing chemical products near vegetable market in Model Town area of Khanna on Thursday. Minor explosions also took place inside the godown, spreading panic in the area.

Firefighters trying to douse the flames at a chemical godown in Khanna, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Plumes of toxic smoke engulfed the area leaving people gasping for breath. The residents in nearby buildings were also evacuated. The fire was brought under control after two hours. A total of three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The residents of the nearby areas also alleged that the godown is located in the residential area and is a danger to the inhabitants.

Sub-fire officer, Khanna, Gagandeep Singh said that unknown chemicals were stored in the containers inside the godown. He said that as the material was inflammable, the fire was brought under control after great efforts.

Singh said that due to exposure to chemicals, officials involved in dousing the fire got rashes on their hands.

He said that as per the initial information, short circuit is the reason behind the fire and that a committee will be formed to probe the incident.

Deputy superintendent of police, Khanna, Karnail Singh said that allegations by residents will be verified and action will be taken as per the procedure.

