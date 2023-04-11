Massive fire breaks out at snacks factory in Ludhiana’s Dugri

A massive fire broke out at a snacks factory located at Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar in Dugri on Tuesday. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building and spread to the ground floor. (Manish Kalia/HT Photo)

The fire broke out on the first floor of the Uttam Namkeens factory and spread on the ground floor of the building. It also engulfed the adjoining house owned by the owner of the factory Mukesh Sharma. The family members were inside the house when the incident took place, but as the house had a separate exit, they were rescued.

There was an electric transformer outside the factory, which was also burnt.

At least ten workers were present inside the building when the fire broke out near the electric furnace in the factory. All the workers were rescued.

One of the firemen, identified as Saurabh Bhagat, suffered burn injuries on his leg and 10-12 fire tenders were used to douse the flames after around four hours since the fire broke out at 5pm.

Over ten gas cylinders were removed from the factory which averted a major tragedy. The exact reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

As a cooking oil tanker and polythene bags were inside the factory, plumes of dark smoke enveloped the area and residents in the nearby buildings were asked to vacate.

After the fire broke out at, tenders of the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Fire officer Aatish Kumar said that as the building is housed in a narrow lane, only one fire tender could enter the street and the rest have been lined behind.

They said that despite the attempts, fire was spreading due to oil and plastic.

According to fire department officials, no safety measures were in place in the factory.

As panic gripped the area, the residents in the nearby areas stayed out of their homes till late hours as the fire continued to spread.

They said a minor incident of fire was also reported last year in the same unit.

Owner of the factory, Sharma said that he had called the fire brigade teams who reached around 40 minutes after the fire started.