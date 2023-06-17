Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana 8.49 cr robbery mastermind, husband land in police net

Ludhiana 8.49 cr robbery mastermind, husband land in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2023 03:18 PM IST

The mastermind behind the Ludhiana ₹8.49 cr robbery was nabbed from Uttarakhand along with her , commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed

A week after a group of robbers made away with 8.49 crore from a cash management company’s office in New Rajguru Nagar, police on Saturday arrested the mastermind behind the heist.

Ludhiana <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 cr robbery mastermind Mandeep Kaur alias Mona and her husband Jaswinder Singh. (HT Photo)
The accused, Mandeep Kaur alias Mona, was nabbed from Uttarakhand along with her husband Jaswinder Singh, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed.

A total of eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Police have also recovered 5.75 crore in cash from the arrested accused and more recoveries have been expected from Mandeep Kaur and her husband

Punjab director general of police (DGP), meanwhile, took to social to praise the efforts of Ludhiana police in nabbing the accused. “Proud of Ludhiana Police and Counter Intelligence Unit to solve the CMS cash robbery case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh from Uttarakhand. Ludhiana cash van robbery accused nabbed in 100 hours,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ludhiana police had constituted a five-member special investigation team led by joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra to conduct a probe into the incident.

Notably, the commissioner of police had earlier said the probe officialsr suspect that the actual robbed amount was 6.33crore.

In the biggest heist witnessed in the city in the recent past, armed robbers had decamped with the money and a cash van frorm the office of a CMS, the cash management services company, after holding five employees, including two security guards, captive in the New Rajguru Nagar during the wee hours last Saturday.

