Mathura boat tragedy: 2 more bodies found, toll rises to 15

The death toll in the Yamuna boat tragedy in Mathura rose to 15 with two more bodies recovered during a search operation on Monday. Deceased Yash Bhalla.

One devotee, identified as Pankaj Malhotra from Jalalabad, is still missing as multi-agency teams continue efforts along the river stretch since the incident on Friday. The incident occurred at Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan, when a boat carrying pilgrims from Punjab capsized midstream. Most of the victims were residents of Jagraon in Ludhiana district, while others belonged to Ludhiana city and nearby areas.

Police said the two bodies recovered on Monday were identified as missing devotees.

“One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla (23), while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica Tandon (25),” said Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura. Both were residents of Ludhiana city.

Yuvraj alias Yash Bhalla, was a budding dholak player and played regularly at religious gatherings. The younger son of Rakesh Kumar, who runs a garment business, said travelling to Vrindavan was Yash’s long-cherished wish.

He was also pursuing a computer course. His mother, Sunita, is a homemaker. His mortal remains were brought back to Ludhiana on Monday evening. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday morning.

Rawat added that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood units and private divers are continuing the search.

“The operation is underway across seven demarcated sectors from Kesi Ghat to Gokul Barrage. Drones are also being deployed to assist the teams,” Rawat said.

Meanwhile, one of the injured, Rekha Jain, 50, who was initially admitted to a hospital in Vrindavan, has been shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. According to reports, her condition remains critical.

On Sunday, two bodies were recovered, bringing the toll to 13 by the end of the day. The search has been ongoing since Friday, when a boat carrying 38 devotees from Ludhiana capsized near Kesi Ghat around 3 pm.

According to Pankaj Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), 10 bodies were recovered on Friday itself. Of the 22 rescued, 14 were safe while eight were hospitalised in Vrindavan. Officials said the boat allegedly collided with a pontoon bridge being moved by a JCB, leading to the capsize. It is alleged that warnings by devotees were ignored before the incident occurred. The district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident by ADM (FR) Pankaj Kumar. The victims were part of a 132-member group from Ludhiana visiting Mathura on pilgrimage.