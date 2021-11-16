Mathura jeweller booked for threatening Ludhiana businessman

A Mathura-based jeweller and his aides were booked for defaming and threatening a city-based businessman and his family on Sunday over a business dispute.

It is alleged that the accused, Yashu Aggarwal of Mathura, UP, and his aides had ordered furniture from the complainant, Gyaneshwar Sood of Citizen Enclave, Barewal Road, but had refused to pay for the same.

Sood owns an interior designing firm in Ludhiana and had received a ₹9.5-crore order from Aggarwal in 2017 for renovating their house in Mathura. However, the accused only paid the first instalment of ₹25 lakh, even though Sood claims that he had sent him articles worth ₹4 crore.

Later, Aggarwal filed a case against the complainant in Mathura, which was cancelled after an investigation. Soon after, the accused started harassing Sood and his family. “They threatened my father with a gun outside our house on June 3, 2020, tried to kidnap my sister-in-law in September, and also sent us derogatory messages,” he told the police.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the mobile used to send the derrogatory messages is registered to Aggarwal. Besides, they have defamed Sood and his family on social media.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 294 (obscene act), 500 (defamation), and 506 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.