To reduce monkey menace in urban areas of the district, the Yamunanagar-Jagadhari municipal corporation has deployed a specially trained team from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura to catch them.

Mathura team deployed to catch monkeys in Yamunanagar

Officials said that the step was taken in view of the rising complaints from residents over monkeys spoiling their belongings and scaring them, particularly kids. A few cases of monkey bites were also reported in the recent past, prompting the authorities to take action.

The contractor of the team has provided two-three cages to his team in Yamunanagar to catch the monkeys. The animals are being caught in the supervision of councillor from ward number 1 Sanjay Rana.

Officials from the sanitation department said the team is working first in areas with maximum complaints and the MC has asked the public to report their complaints to them, where the team could be sent later.

Mayor Madan Mohan Chauhan said that the contractor will be paid an amount of ₹1,450 per monkey and as per the process, the animal will be medically tested by a veterinarian before being released in the forests of Kalesar.

