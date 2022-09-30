Mauli Jagran: Councillor’s brother found running liquor vend from CHB flats

Awakening from its slumber, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has issued a show-cause notice to an allottee, the brother of the BJP councillor from Mauli Jagran , who had been running a liquor vend from two merged flats (1800 and 1881) for three years.

The show-cause notice has been issued to Soman Sonkar, the brother of councillor Manoj Kumar, for cancelling the allotment of both dwelling units for violation of CHB’s terms and conditions.

As per the terms of allotment, dwelling units and commercial units shall only be used for the purpose stated in the allotment letter. Allottees can neither sublet nor make any additions or alterations, without prior in-writing approval from a competent authority.

Clarification sought from Chandigarh excise and taxation commissioner

The CHB authorities have also taken up the issue with the Chandigarh excise and taxation commissioner, seeking clarification as to how a liquor vend was allowed to run from CHB flats.

A CHB officer said, “We found a liquor vend being run from two merged CHB flats. We will also take note of other building violations. Once we get clarification from the excise department, strict action will be taken against the owner.”

The violations cited in the notice are running an English Wine and Beer Shop in both allotted units, constructing balconies on the first, second and third floors, and merging two houses. Sonkar has been asked to respond within two weeks, failing which strict action will be initiated against him.

When contacted, Sonkar said that the excise department had inspected the site (CHB flats) three years ago. “Earlier, the vend was being operated from booths in Mauli Jagran, but some people objected to it, after which we moved operations to the CHB houses. We have requested authorities to allow us to function for a few more months as our contract is for a year,” he said.

Mauli Jagran councillor Manoj Kumar said, “My brother runs the business independently. I have nothing to do with it.”

