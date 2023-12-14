Maximum temp dips in Chandigarh, shallow fog expected

: The city on Wednesday experienced a slight decrease in the maximum temperature at 21.9°C, with the shallow fog expected during night and morning hours on Thursday and Friday.

The maximum temperature was recorded 22.6°C on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather in the coming days. Shallow fog is anticipated during night and morning hours on Thursday and Friday. Residents can expect a continuation of these weather conditions in the coming days.

The minimum temperature slightly decreased to 7.2 °C on Wednesday from 8°C on Tuesday, two degrees below normal, amidst clear skies. North-westerly winds, coming to the region from Afghanistan, continued to keep the air cold.

Officials at the IMD said the weather was likely to remain partially cloudy and dry for the next few days due to which there will be a drop in temperature that will intensify the chill.

Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain around 21°C and the minimum temperature will hover around 7°C.