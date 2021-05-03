May 3: 157 deaths, 6,798 fresh infections in Punjab

Punjab on Monday recorded 157 deaths for the second consecutive day with Ludhiana district registering a maximum 21 fatalities followed by 13 each in Amritsar and Bathinda districts.

According to the government’s media bulletin, the state logged 6,798 fresh infections on Monday and maximum infections (1,198) came from Ludhiana district, followed by Jalandhar (697), Bathinda (623), SAS Nagar (534), Patiala (491), Amrtisar (421), Pathankot (336), Fazilka (307), Mansa (296), Muktsar (254), Gurdaspur (258), Sangrur (240), Hoshiarpur (223).

The positivity rate on Monday was the highest in Pathankot (19.36%) and SAS Nagar at 18.99% was not far behind, the bulletin said. Bathinda district recorded 18.04% positivity rate, Fazilka (17%,) while 14 other districts too reported more than 10% positivity rate. The bulletin said 6,016 patients were discharged on Monday, while 7,845 Covid patients were on oxygen support and 213 on ventilator support.

Only 30,757 inoculated on Monday

Due to shortage of vaccine, only 30,757 doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Monday as most of the vaccination centres remained closed. Of this number, 20,870 got the first dose and 9,887 people got the second jab.

