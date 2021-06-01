May alone accounted for 39% Covid deaths in Mohali

Though there was a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases reported after May 10, the month still contributed to 30% of the total cases so far.

Out of a total 66,495 cases, 19,924 cases were reported in May, which is the highest ever number since the outbreak. As for death count, the month contributed to 39% of all fatalities: of the total 968 deaths, 373 were reported in May alone, which is the highest number in the last 14 months.

Of the 373 people who died in May, 224 persons were above the age of 60, while 101 were between the age group of 46-60 years; 36 persons were between the age of 36-45 years, and 12 were between the age group of 16-35 years.

On May 10, 1,382 cases were reported in the city, and thereafter, the cases started decreasing from May 20: on May 31, only 88 cases were reported in the district. Even the recovery rate went up from 80% on May 19 to 94% on May 31.

During the first wave, the highest ever number of cases, 6,000, and 122 deaths were reported in September last year. With around 19,406 Covid cases, April contributed to 42% of the total case tally since the outbreak.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “The sampling in the district has not decreased and we have ensured round-the-clock availability of the sampling team at the district hospital, with two dedicated mobile sampling teams also available.”

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “This is the result of lockdown and night curfew, and now we are hoping the downward trend will continue as the second wave has achieved its peak. I urge the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”