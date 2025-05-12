May sizzle on its way in Chandigarh: After windy relief brace for 40°C

Just as cloud cover rolled in and cool winds swept across Chandigarh on Sunday night, offering a brief respite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a return of typical May heat in the days ahead. A mirage appears on the Sector 16/17 dividing road amid searing heat in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

After an unseasonably mild start to the month, much to the residents’ relief, temperatures are expected to rise again — likely touching 40°C by Thursday and climbing further in the second half of May, as the impact of multiple weather systems begins to subside.

While a Western Disturbance was active in Chandigarh on Sunday, cool winds continued to blow in the city as it rained in other parts of the region.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that while two WDs were active in the first 10 days of the month, two additional systems also formed around Rajasthan and the north-east, which were feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

This brought in cool moist winds that kept temperatures from rising swiftly in May, which is usually the driest and hottest month of the year in Chandigarh.

Paul added that the effects of the three systems working in confluence were likely to start fading from Tuesday onwards, and by Thursday the day temperature was likely to touch 40°C again.

On May 29, 2024, the maximum temperature had jumped to an all-time high of 46.7°C at the Chandigarh airport. Before this, the hottest day in Chandigarh’s history was May 28, 1988, when the temperature had gone up to 46.5°C.

Meanwhile, the uptick in mercury over the past few days continued on Sunday, as the maximum temperature rose from 36.6°C on Saturday to 38.9°C, 1.4 degree above normal.

The minimum temperature, in contrast, dropped from 24.2°C to 22.7°C, 1.1 degree below normal.

Early monsoon in Kerala doesn’t mean early monsoon in Chandigarh

While IMD has announced that the onset of monsoon in Kerala is likely to be declared around five days early, by May 27, this doesn’t mean its early arrival in Chandigarh as well.

Speaking about this, Paul said, “While an early start of monsoon is a good sign and usually indicates that we can expect a good amount of rainfall, there are many factors that affect the system as it travels from Kerala to the city, which can usually take around a month.”

Paul added that the onset of monsoon in the city, as of now, was likely to be around the normal date, which is June 27.