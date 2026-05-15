May surge: Ludhiana farm fire cases skyrocket from 21 to 546 in 2 weeks

Farm fire incidents have witnessed a rise in the district with the number of cases jumping from just 21 at the end of April to 546 by May 13, according to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). In merely two weeks, the district recorded an alarming increase of over 500 incidents of farm fires, pushing the figures close to last year’s total, when the number was nearly 600.

Environmental compensation amounting to ₹ 4.35 lakh has been imposed in 82 cases so far. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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In response, the administration has already made 66 red entries against violators and registered one FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Gurdeep Singh, chief agriculture officer of the district, farm fire incidents generally continue to be reported until mid-May, and the highest number of cases usually emerge from the Raikot, Payal and Jagraon regions. “We have been continuously organising awareness camps and even deployed a special awareness van to educate farmers about the environmental and agricultural damage caused by stubble burning, but despite repeated awareness efforts, the number of cases remains high,” he said.

A total of 415 fields have been inspected cumulatively, out of which physical verification confirmed crop burning at 233 locations. Environmental compensation amounting to ₹4.35 lakh has been imposed in 82 cases so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the issue of red entries, Gurdeep said many farmers approach the department requesting removal of their names from the violators’ list, especially those whose entries were made years ago. However, he clarified that there is currently no provision to delete names once red entries are registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the issue of red entries, Gurdeep said many farmers approach the department requesting removal of their names from the violators’ list, especially those whose entries were made years ago. However, he clarified that there is currently no provision to delete names once red entries are registered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The rise in stubble burning cases is not limited to Ludhiana alone. Several districts in Punjab have also reported high numbers despite harvesting nearing completion. Ferozepur recorded 845 cases, while Tarn Taran reported 702 incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rise in stubble burning cases is not limited to Ludhiana alone. Several districts in Punjab have also reported high numbers despite harvesting nearing completion. Ferozepur recorded 845 cases, while Tarn Taran reported 702 incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bathinda registered 709 cases with 99.81% harvesting completed, making it one of the worst-affected districts this season. Similarly, Amritsar reported 664 farm fire incidents, Gurdaspur recorded 580 cases, while Mansa witnessed 329 incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bathinda registered 709 cases with 99.81% harvesting completed, making it one of the worst-affected districts this season. Similarly, Amritsar reported 664 farm fire incidents, Gurdaspur recorded 580 cases, while Mansa witnessed 329 incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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