Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mayor promises free WiFi from digital boards in Panchkula markets
chandigarh news

Mayor promises free WiFi from digital boards in Panchkula markets

Boards will display emergency numbers, helpline numbers for municipal services, water, electricity and sewerage, weather forecast and air quality index, besides news headlines
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The entire project is expected to cost around 7 crore: 62 digital screens and 50 guide maps will be installed in Panchkula. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Tuesday promised residents free WiFi from digital boards being installed in Panchkula city.

“In European countries, news, surrounding information, information about government and administration facilities are displayed on the digital board itself, and the same system is being launched in Panchkula,” said Goyal.

He said, “The digital boards are installed in many places, but only advertisements are run on them currently. The new system is being tested.”

Goyal said that the work of installing the digital boards had started at various places. The municipal corporation has entrusted Taksha Media Private Limited with the task of setting up the boards: “In lieu of this work, not even a single rupee will be spent by the MC, and advertising money of 12 lakh will be taken from the company annually,” said Goyal.

Panchkula mayor added that a server room will also be set up and in case of any crime, the police would immediately inform the server room and the message would be flashed on all the digital boards of the city. These boards will display emergency numbers, municipal services, water, electricity, sewerage helpline numbers, weather, air quality index and news headlines. “With the big digital boards installed in markets, the people coming here will be provided free WiFi,” he added.

The entire project is expected to cost around 7 crore. The company claims that the maintenance, WiFi, electricity, software of the digital board will cost around 15 lakh annually: 62 digital screens and 50 guide maps will be installed in the city under this project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP