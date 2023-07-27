Community centre in Sector 19: Panchkula mayor sends back tender for re-examination

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal sent back the proposed tender for the construction of a community centre in Sector 19 at a whopping ₹6.16 crore for re-examination during a meeting of the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC).

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal raised objection against the cost of the ₹ 6.16 crire-tender for a community centre in Sector 19. (HT File)

The mayor raised objection against the cost of the tender during the meeting held on Tuesday.

The tender for the construction of the community centre, which includes the installation of fire fighting equipment, boundary wall and gate, was placed before the committee for approval.

Besides this, another tender for stormwater drainage in Sector 19 at a cost of ₹2.15 crore was also sent back to the public health department for re-examination due to “technical flaws”.

The F&CC approved the proposal to replace all street lights of the city with smart LEDs at a cost of ₹9.90 crore. The proposal will be sent to the urban local bodies (ULB) department for technical approval.

Goyal said the street lights will be converted to LEDs under the Divya Nagar Scheme, under which, half of the amount will be borne by the ULB department.

“A company has already been selected by the state government to buy LEDs. It will have command and control management system panels. All smart lighting systems will operate from one place,” said Goyal.

A survey of the total street lights and dark spots in the city was conducted, and on this basis, a total of 18,500 LED lights will be installed in Panchkula.

During the meeting of the committee, a ₹1.39-crore budget was approved for the recarpeting work of Sector 4 internal roads, along with ₹1.40 crore for running and maintenance of toilets in markets and other areas of the city.

