MBBS admissions under Punjab quota: BFUHS asks students who applied in other states to clarify stand

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has sought clarification by Wednesday from 231 candidates who it found had applied for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under state quota of Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and others in addition to Punjab.

The university has released a list of 231 candidates who have applied in the state other than Punjab for the benefit of residence for taking admission under NEET-UG.

The medical varsity in a notification said it has come to its notice that many candidates who have applied for allocation of seats being the bonafide residents of Punjab, as per clause 11 of the Punjab government notification and as per clarification issued on October 14, have also applied under state quota of other states namely Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, UP, etc for admission to MBBS/BDS courses under NEET-UG 2022.

BFUHS registrar Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan said as per the directions the Supreme Court and National Medical Commission (NMC), the result of first round of state counselling is to be declared by November 2.

“Hence, in compliance, the result of round for state counselling under NEET UG-2022 will be declared on Wednesday. However, the result of candidates as per the list attached will be withheld and will not be declared on November 2 unless and until they submit the declaration as given in annexure 1,” he added.

“The details of the candidates on the list are of those whose names have come to the knowledge of the university that they have also applied in other states for seeking admission in MBBS or BDS courses for academic session 2022, which is subject to verification, other than the state of Punjab. Therefore, one last opportunity is granted to clarify their stand on this issue and submission of declaration by Wednesday till 5pm by email to ugadmission2022bfuhe@gmail.com positively failing which, their candidature for state quota seat under Punjab will not be considered. Any declaration submitted after stipulated time will not be considered,” Ouseppachan said.

In the declaration form, the candidates are required to submit that they have applied for state quota only in Punjab and inform university if their name mentioned on the list is wrong.

