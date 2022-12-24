MBBS students call off agitation against bond policy

: The MBBS students from Haryana’s government medical colleges on Saturday called off their strike against the state government’s contentious bond policy following assurance that their demands would be fulfilled, including withdrawal of FIR registered against 300 medical students for rioting last month.

The students have been sitting on dharna since November 1 against the state government’s bond policy.

The representatives of medical students from various government colleges gathered at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where vice-chancellor Dr Anita Saxena agreed upon the students’ demands and offered juice to protesters, who began their indefinite hunger strike on Friday.

Priya Kaushik, one of the representatives of medical students, said they have called off the stir after the PGIMS vice-chancellor Dr Anita Saxena accepted their demands in writing.

“The VC has assured us that the FIR registered against the medical students will be quashed, our attendance during the agitation period will be completed and our exams, which are set to start from December 26 will be postponed. Moreover, the pending salary of resident doctors, who joined the stir to support us, will be released,” she added.

Ankit Gulia, president of resident doctors’ association at PGIMS, said the government has made necessary changes in the bond policy and this will give relief to the medical students.

“Now, we want to focus on our studies as the exams are round the corner. We want to thank every section of the society for supporting us,” the students said.

According to Haryana government’s amended bond policy, the mandatory period laid down for MBBS pass outs to serve the government has been reduced from seven to five years. The bond amount has also been reduced by 30%.