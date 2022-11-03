MBBS students of govt colleges need not pay 10 lakh bond amount: Khattar

: The Haryana government on Wednesday said that students pursuing MBBS course in the state-run medical colleges will not have to pay ₹ 10 lakh bond amount at the time of admission.

Now, the students will have to only sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the college and the concerned bank.

“If the MBBS/MD pass-out students wish to join the service of the state government and serve for a specified period of seven years, then the state government will finance the bond amount,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

“At the same time, the candidates who do not want to join the government service in Haryana will have to pay the above amount themselves,” the spokesperson said.

These decisions were taken after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday held a review meeting regarding the implementation of the state government’s policy encouraging doctors to opt for government service after completing MBBS.

The clarification comes amid protest by MBBS students of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak against the government’s decision. The students were demanding roll back of scheme.

The spokesperson said that in a big relief to the students, the chief minister decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount which comes to around ₹ 10 lakh fee at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state.

“The respective bachelor’s degrees of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities. The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can give their services in government hospitals and serve the people of the state,” the spokesperson said, quoting Khattar.

In 2014, there were seven medical colleges in the state and MBBS seats were 700. In the past eight years, six colleges have been opened and the number of MBBS seats has increased to 1,735, the chief minister said, adding the state government aims to achieve a target of one doctor for every 1,000 population.