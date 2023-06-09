Panchkula MC chief, mayor take stock of education and recreation city project

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed officials to obtain the no-objection certificate for construction of the Education and Recreation City Project in Chandimandir from all departments at the earliest.

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and the commissioner, along with other officials, visited Ward Number 16 in Chandimandir, where the city is being planned.

During the visit, Goyal said the Haryana chief minister had announced ₹100 crore for the Education and Recreation City Project. He said after the completion of this project, Panchkula will get a different identity and the children who used to go outside the city to study, will get to pursue their higher education in their own city.

The proposed city will be developed on 250 acres and work is expected to start soon.

The land will be allotted to law, architecture, engineering and technology, dental and business schools, besides various institutes for starting professional courses. Several educational groups have shown interest in purchasing land for setting up a university here.

Earlier, the education city was to be set up by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority. However, later it was decided that as the land belongs to the Panchkula MC, the city will be set up by the civic body itself.

As per the plan, a rain-fed lake will also be created near educational institutes. There is also a proposal to establish eating joints as well to boost tourism.

