Taking action against illegal constructions, municipal corporation (MC) demolished illegal under construction building in Ghumar Mandi area (opposite SBI bank) on Saturday. MC demolishes illegal commercial construction in Ghumar Mandi

The action against illegal construction was taken by the building branch of MC Zone D. The owner had got a residential building plan approved for the building, but commercial building was being constructed at the ground level.

Assistant town planner Harvinder Singh Honey stated that working on the directions of MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, action is taken against illegal constructions in the city on a regular basis.

The owner was directed to stop the illegal construction. As the owner continued the construction works, action has been taken.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials appealed to the residents that they should start the construction works only after getting a building plan approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.