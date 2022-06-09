Ludhiana MC employees to protest over pending demands, work to be affected
The municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union will organise a gate rally against the state government and the MC over their pending demands, including the regularisation of contractual staff, outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on June 9.
The working of the MC offices is expected to be affected for two hours (10am to noon) as the majority of employees will participate in the protest.
The decision to stage a protest was taken during the meeting of MC Employees’ Sangharsh Committee held at the MC’s Zone-A office on Wednesday. Chairperson of the union Ashwani Sahota, president Jasdev Sekhon among others were present in the meeting.
General secretary Harpal Singh Nimana said recently, a meeting was held with the MC commissioner regarding the pending demands of the employees. As the demands have not yet been fulfilled, the union has decided to organise the rally. he added.
The employees said the previous government had issued a notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, and letters were also issued to a few of them, but the process got delayed due to elections. The state government should now regularise the employees working in different branches of the MC including sweepers, sewermen, drivers etc, the employees said.
The other demands included payment of employees’ EPF installments not paid by the MC between 2014 and 2018, status of ‘Safai Sainik’ for sweepers and sewermen as they performed their duties regularly, even during the lockdown period etc.
Sahota said the union would continue to struggle to get the long-pending demands of employees fulfilled, and will chalk out a further action plan after organising the gate rally.
