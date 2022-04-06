Ludhiana MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff

Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday.

The other demands of the union included health insurance of staff, payment of arrears etc.

The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.